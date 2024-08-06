Hold onto your seats, movie buffs, because Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are about to take center stage in a new A24 movie! That’s right, the award-winning actors will reportedly be playing a couple in the upcoming film, The Drama. Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Is Starring in ‘The Drama’?

Deadline was first to report that Zendaya and Robert are in the early stages of negotiating to star in The Drama, with Kristoffer Borgli will be at the helm, directing from his own script. Production duties will be handled by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary) , Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone through their Square Peg banner.

Hot off the success of Dream Scenario, Kristoffer is reuniting with A24 and seems to have snagged two of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Zendaya, coming off a blockbuster year with Dune: Part Two—which raked in over $700 million worldwide—and the critically acclaimed tennis drama Challengers (which grossed $94 million globally and $50 million domestically), is adding yet another feather to her cap.

Robert, fresh off his role in The Batman, is gearing up to star in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and is about to start filming Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love. With these powerhouses on board, The Drama is poised to be another gem in A24’s impressive lineup.

And don’t forget, Zendaya will be reprising her Emmy-winning role in HBO’s Euphoria, which is set to kick off filming in early 2025. The long-delayed third season of the HBO series has been the talk of Hollywood, as even some of the principal actors weren’t sure if they would be returning following the second season’s premiere in 2022, Zendaya included.

However, in July 2024, the official Instagram account behind the popular HBO show revealed that production is set to kick off in January 2025.

What Is A24’s ‘The Drama’ About?

Details about the film are still under wraps, however, whispers suggest it revolves around a romance that takes a wild detour before the couple’s big day.

So, while concrete details might be a bit of a wait, the combo of Kristoffer and Ari promises this film will be one to watch. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project unfolds!

