Zendaya showed up and showed out to Paris Fashion Week in September 2022! The Euphoria actress stunned in a Valentino sheer, black bodysuit paired with a blazer to match at the Valentino spring 2023 show! Keep reading to uncover photos of the whole look.

The Disney alum first began her partnership with Valentino in 2020, and since then has dawned many iconic looks by the fashion brand. Just last March, Zendaya wore a neon pink suit for their fall/winter 2022 show. Additionally, Zendaya also turned to Valentino for her elegant look at this year’s Emmys, where she made history as the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. The Dune actress and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, chose a strapless black peplum gown with a small black bow at the midrift.

“We’ve been together for so long,” Law told Cosmopolitan in March 2022. “Fashion is secondary to our love for each other as people and as family. That’s my sister, you know what I mean? So that’s what’s important to us—that we continue to nourish our relationship as brother and sister.”

Law originally started styling Zendaya when she was only 14 years old, during her Disney days. “When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look,” Law told WWD in January 2021. “But now she’s a grown woman. I think she’s grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now.”

The pair have now worked together for more than a decadein! “It doesn’t seem like 10 years at all. We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” Law explained to the outlet. “I think the process has become easier, and we know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates. She calls me her fashion godbrother. It’s just such a beautiful, easy thing. There’s a lot of trust.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Zendaya’s sheer, black body suit look she wore at Paris Fashion Week.

