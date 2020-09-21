Congratulations are in order for Zendaya! The former Disney Channel starlet nabbed the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20, for her role as Rue in Euphoria. The actress made history as the youngest-ever winner of the category at 24 years old.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said during her speech. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is —whoa, OK, thank you!”

Following her win, celebrities took to social media and reacted to the news. Fellow Euphoria star Storm Reid took to Instagram with a video that showed her screaming and jumping up and down when Zendaya’s name was announced.

“OMG CRYING IN THE CLUB,” Storm, 17, captioned the clip.

Chloe x Halle took to Twitter and shared their excitement.

“YESS! @Zendaya,” they wrote. “OMG we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED.”

Follow Disney Channel alum Laura Marano also tweeted.

“Yes Zendaya, yes!” the actress wrote.

Sydney Sweeney — who also stars alongside Zendaya in Euphoria — shared her sweet reaction to the news.

“THATS RIGHT Z!” she posted on Twitter.

After her win, the Shake It Up star told Entertainment Tonight that she was going to “hang out” and “relax” with her family as a celebration.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored,” she told ET. “I mean, just to have my family here, and that love and that support in this room meant so much to me — to be able to share this moment with all of them. I’m just happy and grateful and just … a lot of emotions happening. You know, the stressful part is over.”

