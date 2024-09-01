Zendaya‘s face card never declines! The actress is known for lighing up the red carpet with her dazzling presence but there’s a side to her that’s refreshingly down-to-earth — she has a real love for embracing her natural beauty, sans makeup! If you’re curious about seeing the Queen of Cool in her most authentic state, you’re in for a treat. Keep reading to discover Zendaya’s most radiant no-makeup moments.

In an April 2024 cover story for Vogue, fans got an exclusive peek into the former Disney star’s life when the cameras are off. Both Zendaya and those closest to her shared insights into what her celebrity life looks like behind closed doors.

Fashion stylist Law Roach, who’s been collaborating with the Disney Channel star since 2011, had some interesting things to say. Law reminisced about Zendaya’s early days in the spotlight, noting how glam-up sessions would boost her confidence.

“Getting glammed up gave her this real confidence, like, ‘Okay, let me put it all on and go out there and give this to the world, and then let me come home and take it all off and become myself again,’” Law shared.

He added with a chuckle, “It’s so funny. People were like, ‘Oh, she’s so fierce.’ And, yeah, she is, on the inside. But she’d rather be at home, with her hair down and no makeup, with Noon, her dog, watching a movie, probably Harry Potter.” He continued, “The funny thing about that little girl is that she has always been the same person.”

But Law isn’t alone in praising Zendaya’s preference for a more natural look. Amy Pascal, who produced all of Zendaya’s Spider-Man films with Kevin Feige, recalled their first meeting during the 2016 audition. Pascal revealed, “We didn’t know who she was. She was wearing no makeup and she was just dressed like a regular girl, and we were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s amazing. She has to be in the movie,’” Pascal confessed. “And then we found out she was a totally famous person, and felt really stupid.”

To see Zendaya’s unfiltered charm, scroll through our gallery below to uncover her stunning no-makeup photos!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.