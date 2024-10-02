Zendaya should seriously consider changing her name to Zenslaya. The Hollywood A-lister isn’t just known for her stellar acting chops, but her incredible fashion sense. 2024 has been a particularly very fashionable year for the actress, as she went on two press tours for movies Dune: Part Two and Challengers. Not only that, but even when she’s spotted by paparazzi while she’s on her downtime, she never misses!

Keep reading to see some of her most fashionable moments of 2024 below:

First, we have to start with Zendaya’s tennis inspired press tour for Challengers. If she wasn’t wearing literal tennis balls on her heels or neon green gowns, she went for preppy, sporty looks that created a tennis-core fashion trend.

The Spider-Man actress also showed off a completely different vibe for the Dune 2 press tour, wearing extravagant and futuristic looks that would have Paul Atreides beside himself. For one premiere of the film, she wore a 1995 Mugler robot suit that she later revealed she could barely breathe in.

“Immediately, I think after wearing it for like 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded,” the Challengers star later told Vogue. “The metal conducts and holds on to heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in. I’m wearing a complete bodysuit, so there’s a barrier, so you already have a layer of material kind of on your skin.”

Zendaya isn’t the only one behind her iconic looks this year, as her longtime stylist Law Roach is always close by!

“We’ve been together for so long,” Law told Cosmopolitan in March 2022. “Fashion is secondary to our love for each other as people and as family. That’s my sister, you know what I mean? So that’s what’s important to us—that we continue to nourish our relationship as brother and sister.”

Law originally started styling Zendaya when she was only 14 years old, during her Disney Channel days. “When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look,” Law told WWD in January 2021. “But now she’s a grown woman. I think she’s grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover her most fashion moments of 2024 so far:

