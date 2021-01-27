When it comes to remembering where she came from, Zendaya has no hate for her Disney Channel days. In fact, the actress looks back at her time on the network pretty fondly.

“The thing is, I am [a Disney kid]. And to a degree, I am grateful for that,” she said during a January 2021 interview with Variety. “That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience.”

The California native got her start on Disney Channel as Rocky from Shake it Up. After three seasons, she said goodbye to the network before returning when a particularly special opportunity came along called K.C. Undercover.

“When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel … I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back,” she told Variety in August 2017. “I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

After she finally moved on, Zendaya nabbed a starring role in the edgy Euphoria, which ultimately won her an Emmy Award. She’s also starred in some pretty major movie franchises over the years. No matter where her career takes her, Zendaya always remembers where she got her start. Scroll through our gallery to read Zendaya’s most powerful quotes about her Disney Channel days.

