Ever since Zoey 101 aired its series finale in May 2008, fans have hoped that the cast would take a trip back to Pacific Coast Academy.

Starring Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, Matthew Underwood, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders and Christopher Massey, the Nickelodeon series premiered in 2005 and followed the everyday trials and tribulations of a group of students at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy boarding school. After the show ended, each star went on to do their own thing in Hollywood. Some had kids while others nabbed major roles, but their connection to Zoey 101 stayed strong. Now, with reboot rumors swirling online, the stars have been constantly reuniting and trying to get the fan-favorite series back on the air.

In fact, they got together and filmed a music video for Jamie’s reimagined version of the Zoey 101 theme song, “Follow Me,” with Chantel Jeffries on October 27, 2020. The main cast members put their PCA gear back on, reprised their roles and danced along for the visual. But this isn’t the only time these former Nickelodeon stars got back together over the years.

Scroll through our gallery to check out all the times the Zoey 101 cast has hung out since their show came to an end.

