Calling all Disney Channel fans — get ready because a few of the stars of ZOMBIES 2 just revealed what fans can expect to see in the sure-to-be amazing sequel when it premieres on Friday, February 14! Yep, that’s right, Chandler Kinney, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza chatted exclusively to J-14 about their characters, their favorite songs and the possibility of making a ZOMBIES 3.

J-14: You all play werewolves in the movie, can you introduce us to your characters?

Chandler Kinney: I play Willa, she’s the Alpha of the pack. She’s very passionate and protective and glamorous and definitely a force to be reckoned with. She is ready to show up to Seabrook and kick butt and take names. She will do what it takes to protect her pack and make sure that nothing disrupts the dynamics of the werewolves and who they are.

Ariel Martin: I play Wynter and she’s a very quirky, over the top, but at the core very passionate and caring werewolf. She sometimes doesn’t know how to handle her emotions, but it’s because she loves her pack so much and she’s willing to do absolutely anything for them.

Pearce Joza: The first thing I’d like to say about Wyatt is that he’s very caring, he would do anything for his family. His mission in the movie is really to find the moonstone — the werewolves energy source.

J-14: What can fans expect to see in ZOMBIES 2 that’s different from the first movie?

Chandler: Everything about the werewolves, everything that we bring is so different. Even from a music and dance standpoint, the werewolves, the way that we move — our physicality, our dance moves are so large and abstract and quite exhausting actually. Not only through the music and the dance, but even the color palette and everything, it’s so color oriented. So I think people should watch the movie a couple times to see everything.

Pearce: The movie is a journey about how everybody [in Seabrook] is going to accept these new werewolves, how [the town’s] dynamic going to change and maybe [there’s] a little bit of a rift in Addison and Zed’s relationship — maybe because of my character Wyatt.

J-14: Can you tease your favorite song from the movie?

Chandler: “We Own The Night” because it will always have a special place in my heart. It’s the first time [viewers] get to see the werewolves in their element.

Ariel: I love a lot of the slower songs — “Some Day” and “Gotta Find Where I Belong.”

Pearce: “I’m winning” is really cool and “Call To The Wild.”

J-14: Can you tease your favorite scene from the movie?

Chandler: My favorite scene would be when [the werewolves] bust into the school.

Ariel: When we come into the school and they’re talking about their presidential campaigns and people are so scared of us. That’s the first time we’re going to be a part of Seabrook.

Pearce: “Call To The Wild” is one of my favorite scenes in the movie, it’s such a massive celebration. I really like the scenes where Addison is trying to find where she belongs and goes through that journey.

J-14: There’s also a major dance element in the film. Did you all have dance experience before the movie?

Chandler: I actually started dancing before I was even acting. I started when I was three years old and at my peak, I was dancing 30 hours a week, so I was so excited to get to do something where I could incorporate that skill.

Ariel: I started dancing when I was about three or four, but then I stopped when I was about 12. It was always such a big passion of mine. One of the cool things with ZOMBIES is it really helped me find that passion again for dance and it’s become another way that I express myself and show my artistic and creative side.

Pierce: I did not have a lot of dance experience in the first place, especially not at this caliber. We worked with such a great crew and amazing individuals that really lifted you up, made you better. Every day we would come to these long dance rehearsals and the choreography would change over time and every day you would have these amazing dancers that were willing to help you no matter what. The choreographers were amazing too. They made it so much better.

J-14: Can you share some funny behind-the-scenes secrets from set?

Chandler: This is a cool little fact that fans can look out for. The werewolf language within the movie — [viewers] can see it in the wolf den, which is a cool new set, on our body markings and clothing — all of those symbols actually have assigned meanings. It’s really cool for people to keep an eye out for that.

Ariel: We would always get froyo. The wolves, our thing, pretty much after every rehearsal, we would have froyo and just relax and just talk about everything. It was cool to just unwind and discuss.

Pearce: We would have these really, really long days for dance rehearsals, but it was a ton of fun. Everybody was so dedicated we would always find ourselves in the gym room at the apartment complex that we stayed in and we would be working on the songs even after the day was over, just trying to perfect them. I think that really comes through in the movie.

J-14: Can you tease anything about ZOMBIES 3?

Chandler: If Disney called and said we were doing ZOMBIES 3 tomorrow, I would have been on the flight yesterday to star rehearsals.

Ariel: I would love to do it all over again!

Pearce: I don’t know if there will be a third ZOMBIES movie it’s all very hush hush right now, but I would absolutely love to do it. I wish I could go up right now and film it.

