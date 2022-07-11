They’re all grown up! The ZOMBIES 3 cast is gearing up for the premiere of the musical movie — which hits Disney+ on Friday, July 15 — and teasing some major changes with J-14 exclusively. Meg Donnelly (Addison), for one, shares, “Our characters have matured with us,” noting that it’s “surreal” for her and Milo Manheim (Zed) to see how much “older and mature” they look compared to the first film.

“The family is bigger and better this time around. We have three new amazing people and three new amazing characters in the movie,” Milo gushes to J-14 about ZOMBIES 3. “I feel like it’s, like, we picked up where we left off. There’s no experience like this. I don’t think anything in my life is gonna top how exciting shooting these movies are. So, it was just a blessing to be back with everybody and especially Meg, shooting with you again.”

Other than Milo and Meg, the Disney film series stars Chandler Kinney (Willa), Ariel Martin (Wynter), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), Trevor Tordjman (Bucky), Kylee Russell (Eliza) and Carla Jeffery (Bree) as the zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves that inhabit the fictional Seabrook. This time around, Terry Hu (A-spen), Matt Cornett (A-Ian) and Kyra Tantao (A-li) play a group of aliens who are new in town and have everyone on edge.

“Suddenly, these inter-galactic creatures come down from the sky and we’re like, ‘What is going on?’ In true Wolf Pack nature, we’re a bit distrustful, a bit suspicious as to why they’re really in Seabrook,” Chandler says about the ZOMBIES 3 plot. “I think, you know, that’s a beautiful part of the story. That’s what I think Addison teaches all the characters, that you can embrace people’s differences and meet people where they are and be open to new people. That’s kind of what the movie’s about.”

A newcomer to the franchise, Kyra teases that fans can expect her character to be “fierce and strong and a little angry.” Terry, for their part, shares that A-spen is “excitable” and “particularly curious about love.” For Matt, his character is ready to go head-to-head with Milo’s Zed.

“A-Ian is a competitive person and he realizes that early on,” the actor teases. “It’s really fun to see the competition between A-lan and Zed, because Zed is also a competitive person and Zed likes to be the best at everything. A-lan also does like to be the best. So that, kind of, butting heads and trying to be better than each other is really fun.”

Overall, Trevor teases that this installment is “very creative.” The actor adds, “This movie in general is much bigger. There’s some VFX that we haven’t seen on any other ZOMBIES movies. There are some crazy sets.”

From the sound of it, there’s a lot of excitement to expect! Scroll through our gallery to see what the ZOMBIES 3 stars said about the major changes in the third film.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.