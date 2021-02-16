Disney Channel fans are dying to know if there’s a ZOMBIES 3 in the works!

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, one thing’s for sure, the cast wants another movie just as much as the fans do. Since the second musical flick premiered in February 2020, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim and the rest of the film’s stars have expressed their interest in coming back for another DCOM.

The first ZOMBIES introduced fans to Zed and Addison’s love story, proving that the cheerleaders and zombies in Seabrook could work and live together in harmony. When the second film brought the werewolves into the mix, things got messy. Between the seriously catchy tunes and epic dance sequences, both movies immediately became total classics. Since the first two have totally stood the test of time, why not add another one into the fan-favorite series?!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of ZOMBIES has said about making a third movie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.