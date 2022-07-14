ZOMBIES 3 is beaming down some new characters! Terry Hu, Matt Cornett and Kyra Tantao will be playing aliens in the third installment of the Disney+ series — so, who exactly are these extraterrestrial stars? Scroll to find out!

The plot behind ZOMBIES 3 revolves around a new supernatural species beaming down to Seabrook High School. While Zed is working hard for an athletic scholarship and Addison is preparing for Seabrook’s international cheer-off competition, when suddenly — aliens! Yep, extraterrestrial beings infiltrate Seabrook and they are offering some less-than friendly competition. Introducing: A-Spen (played by Terry), A-Lan (played by Matt) and A-Li (played by Kyra).

“Suddenly, these inter-galactic creatures come down from the sky and we’re like, ‘What is going on?’” Chandler Kinney (Willa) explained to J-14. “In true Wolf Pack nature, we’re a bit distrustful, a bit suspicious as to why they’re really in Seabrook. I think, you know, that’s a beautiful part of the story. That’s what I think Addison teaches all the characters, that you can embrace people’s differences and meet people where they are and be open to new people. That’s kind of what the movie’s about.”

A newcomer to the trequel, Kyra teased that her character would be “fierce and strong and a little angry.” Terry shares that A-Spen is “excitable” and “particularly curious about love.” For Matt, his character isn’t afraid to go head-to-head with Zed.

“A-Lan is a competitive person and he realizes that early on,” the actor told J-14. “It’s really fun to see the competition between A-Lan and Zed, because Zed is also a competitive person and Zed likes to be the best at everything. A-Lan also does like to be the best. So that, kind of, butting heads and trying to be better than each other is really fun.”

“The family is bigger and better this time around,” Milo Manheim, who plays Zed, gushed to J-14. “We have three new amazing people and three new amazing characters in the movie.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out more on ‘ZOMBIES 3’ newcomers: Terry, Matt and Kyra!

