She’s looking ~gorgeous~! Taylor Swift surprised fans and walked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet amid her four nominations across various categories, including Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Country Song, Song of the Year and Best Music Video. The “Lover” songstress made a rare public appearance at the event, held at the Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5.

She opted for a midnight blue two-piece outfit, presumably to celebrate the success of her Midnights album, which was released in October 2022. Of course, Taylor went with her classic red lip to complete her look.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” musician’s attendance at the star-studded event follows the success of her song “Carolina,” which was featured in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the book of the same name by Delia Owens. The track is up for the Best Song Written for Visual Media award.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Taylor told fans in an Instagram caption from March 2022, announcing the tune. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

The songwriter explained that she wanted to create a “haunting and ethereal” song to “match this mesmerizing story.” The track was released months later, in June 2022, ahead of the film’s July premiere.

“About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally,” Taylor captioned a second social media post about the song. “The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness … and the world’s betrayal of it.”

Taylor’s 2012 Red album also made a major comeback at this year’s Grammys following the Taylor’s Version release of the record in November 2021. “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was one of her From the Vault tracks, is up for Best Country Song. It’s no surprise that “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

