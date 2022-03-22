Swifties, are you doing OK? Taylor Swift announced a new track called “Carolina” on March 22 for the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing on her Instagram. She posted a trailer to the movie which plays her hauntingly beautiful vocals in the background.

“You didn’t see me here, they never did see me here,” sings Taylor in the new trailer. “There are places I will never go to / Things that only Carolina will ever know.”

The drama film produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, dropped for audiences worldwide while featuring Taylor’s new song that has fans in a frenzy.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she captioned the post. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

“Carolina” will be the first all-new track the Grammy-winning singer has released since her album Evermore in 2020.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

The movie, which will be out on July 15, is based on a book published in 2018 by author Delia Owens and became a bestseller in 2019. It tells the story of a young girl named Kya in the 1950s-60s living in the marshes of North Carolina.

Where The Crawdads Sing features Normal People actress Daisy-Edgar-Jones as Kya, who was recently featured in Fresh, a Hulu film starring her and Sebastian Stan.

“I read the book in a day and a half and just fell so deeply in love with her and her world, and what the story was talking about, this idea of loneliness,” said Daisy in a 2020 interview with Elle. “She’s such a wonderfully complex character — there’s a load of stuff to delve really deep into.”

Well, Swifties, it looks like we’ll be leaving a “Blank Space” in our calendars for July 15.

