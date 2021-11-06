Fangirls, unite! Tons of major stars are obsessed with Taylor Swift‘s music, and we don’t blame them.

Two of her most well-known famous fans are even making an appearance in a special project from the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress, which was announced in November 2021. At the time Taylor took to social media and revealed that Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien would be starring in an “All Too Well” short film amid the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). Along with the re-release of her fourth studio album, Taylor promised to put out the 10-minute-long version of the fan-favorite song, which she has teased multiple times over the years.

Following the announcement, the Stranger Things actress tweeted a red scarf emoji, referring to the lyrics in Taylor’s song. During an interview with MTV in July 2021, Sadie named “All Too Well” as her “favorite song to scream the lyrics to.”

“You don’t even know how excited I am,” the actress added after the song’s 10-minute-long version was mentioned. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted, really.”

Dylan, for his part, has also professed his love for Taylor in various interviews over the years.

“Give any of the rest of us six months in quarantine and we look back on it and we’re like, ‘S–t, I should have done more.’ Give Taylor six months in quarantine, and she writes 50 hit songs,” the Teen Wolf alum told Coup De Main magazine in April 2021. Dylan also named “Mirrorball,” “My Tears Ricochet” and “Mad Woman” as his favorite songs from Taylor’s Folklore album.

“I’m a big ‘Mirrorball’ fan,” he explained, noting that it “doesn’t get enough credit.”

These aren’t the only Taylor fans in Hollywood. Amid her rise to fame, Olivia Rodrigo has credited the Lover musician as her “biggest idol.”

“I feel so lucky that I just, like, was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told Sirius XM’s “ The Morning Mash Up” in March 2021. “I think she’s incredible. All of her support and like genuine, like compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal.”

Later that year, Olivia met Taylor backstage at the 2021 BRIT Awards and they posed for multiple photos that were later shared on social media.

From fellow singers to actors and even influencers, Hollywood is teeming with Taylor fans. Scroll through our gallery to see them all!

