Get ready, Swifties, because Taylor Swift just announced that she’s dropping a brand new surprise album, called Folklore, tonight — and we’ve got all the important details! Yep, that means we are just hours away from a bunch of brand new songs from the singer, and we’re seriously freaking out!

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress shared the exciting news via Twitter on Thursday, July 23.

“Surprise!” she wrote. “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my eighth studio album, Folklore — an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into,” she wrote.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

But wait, where can you purchase the album? How many songs will be on it? Has she released the track names? What will it sound like? Will there be any collaborations? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered! We went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about the new album. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the details on Folklore.

