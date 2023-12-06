Baby, do we still have bad blood? The drama between Taylor Swift and Kanye West first started in 2009 when the rapper interrupted her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

At the time, Taylor was at the microphone accepting the award for Best Female Video when Kayne jumped on stage and declared that Beyoncé actually should have won the award. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said at the time. “One of the best videos of all time!”

Amid their rocky relationship — Taylor and Kanye have appeared to make amends multiple times. Kim Kardashian has also gotten mixed up in the drama because of her past romantic relationship with Kanye. The reality star spoke out about the issues that arose following the release of her then-husband song “Famous.” At the time, Taylor claimed claimed that she had no prior knowledge about being called a “bitch” in the song. Once she heard that Taylor spoke out about the track, Kim hit back.

“I swear, my husband gets so much s–t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved,” she told GQ in 2016. “What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”

While Taylor never really addressed the “Famous” drama, she did look back at how the infamous VMAs moment changed the course of her life in her January 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“At the time, I didn’t know they were booing him doing that. I thought they were booing me,” the songstress shared. “For someone who’s built their whole belief system on getting people to clap for you, the whole crowd booing is a pretty formative experience. That was sort of a catalyst for a lot of psychological paths that I went down. And not all of them were beneficial. It was all fueled by not feeling like I belonged there.”

In September 2020, Kanye appeared to show his support for Taylor in a series of Twitter posts following her longtime issues with music manager Scooter Braun and the sale of her masters.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” Kanye tweeted at the time. Taylor never responded to his social media post.

Scroll through our gallery for a full timeline of the drama between Taylor, Kanye and Kim.

