Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson Berard might just be the definition of best friends forever. The pair have been close since they were teenagers, with the Grammy-winning songstress even dedicating her iconic Fearless track “Fifteen” to her best friend. Keep reading to meet Abigail.

Inside Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson Friendship

It all began in 2008 after Taylor released “Fifteen,” which is dedicated to Abigail. “You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail and soon enough you’re best friends,” Taylor sings in the first verse. “Laughing at the other girls who they think they’re so cool. We’ll be out of here as soon as we can.”

“And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind and we both cried,” she sings in the bridge.

Taylor spoke about her best friend during an interview from 2009. “But my best friend, Abigail, we met when I was 15. First day of school freshman year we sat next to each other in English. She wanted to be a swimmer and go off on a college scholarship for swimming and I wanted to be a singer. Now she’s off at Kansas on a swimming scholarship and I’m singing.”

For her part, Abigail often still hangs out with famous bestie and often supports her via social media.

“Taylor. Swift. What an absolute wonder you are,” Abigail wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “Your lyrical ability to move us is seismic. Much like this beautiful gifted cardigan, this album is a dream. I’ve never been more appreciative of your art. This one did something to me.”

In May 2023, Taylor mentioned her red-headed best friend during an Eras Tour concert in Nashville.

During the highly anticipated part of her set where she features surprise songs, Taylor teased the next one with a nod to her best friend who was in the audience. “I feel like if I give you one piece of information you’d know exactly what song I was about to play,” she joked, before singing the Fearless classic “Fifteen” for her “beautiful, redheaded high school best friend.”

Earlier in the week, Abigail shared an Instagram photo of themselves laughing, with the caption: “‘Cause when you’re … 33.”

Who Is Abigail Anderson?

After graduating from the University of Kansas in 2012, she worked with veterans from World War II, insuring that they received proper compensation. “She’s so passionate about it and it couldn’t be more different from my career or Lena [Dunham]’s career, but the fact that she is so passionate about what she does allows her to be able to relate to me on that level, that I’m so dedicated to what I do,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight of her bestie’s career choice in 2014.

The Nashville native currently works as the chief of staff for the credit card company, Celero Commerce.

She married photographer Matt Lucier in 2017, and Taylor was a bridesmaid in her wedding. However, the marriage didn’t last and they divorced after three years together. A few years later, she married Charles Berard in October 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.