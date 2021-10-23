What happened to the Taylor Swift squad? Well, they may not have a title anymore, but the songstress is still friends with some of the famous ladies who made an appearance in the 2015 “Bad Blood” music video!

From walking red carpets together to hosting epic parties at each other’s houses, the “squad” was everywhere … until it wasn’t. But there was no drama between them. According to an interview with ELLE from March 2019, some of the group just grew apart.

“Something about, ‘we’re in our young twenties!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family,” she said at the time. “And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Now, Taylor keeps her friendships more low-key, but there’s still tons of famous faces in the mix. Selena Gomez, for one, has been close to the “Look What You Made Me Do” musician since 2008, and their friendship is still going strong.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star told KISS FM UK in 2017. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

From that moment on, it’s been — like Taylor told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020 — a “sisterhood.”

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” the singer told the newspaper at the time. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Aside from her famous female friends, Taylor is still close with childhood bestie, Abigail Anderson. She’s also added some male members to the squad. Both Ed Sheeran and Ryan Reynolds have gushed over their friendship with the Grammy-winner. By now, it’s no secret that the Folklore musician used the names of Ryan and wife Blake Lively‘s three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — in her songs on the album.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly,” the Deadpool actor told SiriusXM in August 2021. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff, and obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. What an honor. We through it was pretty damn amazing. We still do.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Taylor's famous female friends.

