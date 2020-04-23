Ever since Gigi Hadid stepped into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the model single?

Well guys, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the blonde beauty has been linked to a ton of guys over the years! Fans know that she’s been dating One Direction singer Zayn Malik on and off for almost five years now, but before that, there were rumors that he was in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars, including Joe Jonas, Cody Simpson and more!

So what exactly went down between them? Why did they break up? Who else did he date? Are she and Zayn still together? Is she seeing anyone at the moment? Don’t worry, J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to Gigi’s love life, including her current relationship status, past romances and everything in between. Buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Gigi has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.