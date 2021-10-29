Family drama made public. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split following an alleged incident involving her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

On Thursday, October 28, TMZ was first to report that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 57, claimed that the 28-year-old singer “struck” her during an apparent confrontation. Zayn “adamantly” denied the accusations in a statement made to the publication.

“I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” his statement read, in part.

According to court documents obtained by J-14 on Friday, October 29, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment. While Zayn has denied Yolanda’s allegations, the court docs claim he “shoved” her after an argument taking place on September 29 at the former couple’s Pennsylvania home. The “Pillowtalk” singer was fined after reportedly entering his plea of no contest on Wednesday, October 27, and was put on 360 days of probation (90 for each count). He was also ordered to stay away from Yolanda and complete an anger management class. If all terms are met within six months, Zayn’s probation could be dropped.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Zayn and Gigi had called it quits after their January 2020 reconciliation. The pair started dating in 2015 and had a rocky road before welcoming daughter Khai in September 2020. A source told the publication that the pair had “silently separated” after “they’d been having problems for a while.”

Zayn “continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life,” the insider added. “He and Gigi still care deeply for each other.”

Prior to the alleged incident involving Zayn and Yolanda, Gigi gave insight into how the X Factor alum got along with the Hadid family.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable,” she explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in June 2021. “He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming … He’s usually on my mom’s side. So he’s smart in that sense.”

Neither Gigi nor Zayn has spoken publicly of their reported split thus far. J-14 has reached out to their reps for comment.

