Time flies! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s daughter, Khai, is already a year old. The couple celebrated their baby girl with a birthday celebration in New York City on Sunday, September 19, and the 26-year-old model shared an inside look into the event.

“My baby turned 1 this weekend,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story before sharing a few photos of the party, which was filled with family and friends. One picture showed a giant balloon setup with Khai written in big gold inflatable letters. There was also a number one in balloons and tons of bubbles. Gigi, for her part, wore “silly pants” to celebrate her daughter, according to a separate post. Not surprising, Khai’s cake was also a work of art.

“The most amazing WORD PARTY cake we could have ever asked for,” the mom of one posted alongside a snap of the three-tiered colorful cake. She also thanked Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro and Carlos’ Bakery in her caption.

While Zayn, 28, has stayed mum on social media regarding the first birthday of his daughter, Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her niece.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with,” the model, 24, shared via Instagram alongside photos of Khai. “Didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all. @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.”

Gigi announced that she and Zayn were gearing up to welcome their first baby together in April 2020. Then, they shared news of her birth in September of that same year. Following her birth, the couple — who have been dating off-and-on since 2015 — made the decision to keep their daughter out of the public eye.

“You have a kid and you’re lying in bed together and you look over and you’re like, ‘OK, what now?’ And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer,” Gigi said during a March 2021 interview with Vogue. “And that’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves. And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way.”

