Following the birth of their first daughter, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have given fans a glimpse at their newborn through social media. With adorable snaps captured and posted by their friends and family, fans can’t wait to watch the couple’s first child grow up right before their eyes.

Although the couple — who have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015 — have yet to announce their daughter’s name, an insider told E! News in early October that it’s “unique.” Despite keeping their baby girls’ face under wraps for now, Gigi, Zayn and their family members have given their Instagram followers a small insight into the newborn’s life.

More recently, Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, called her granddaughter an “angel” on Instagram.

Gigi first confirmed that she and Zayn had a baby on the way on April 30 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Victoria’s Secret model and One Direction crooner announced that they welcomed their daughter via social media on September 23. Zayn shared the news to Twitter alongside a snap of him holding his daughter’s hand.

Since then, sources have told E! News that Gigi is “an amazing mom” and the pair plans to raise their daughter “privately” at the Hadid family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Gigi and Zayn’s newborn so far!

