Following the birth of their first daughter, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have given fans a look into their home life via social media. Now, sources told E! News on Friday, October 3, that the model, 25, is already “an amazing mom” to the couple’s baby girl.

“Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom,” the insider told the publication. “The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn’t complained and is very elated to be a mom.”

Previously, Gigi uploaded a photo of what appeared to be her baby’s room to Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27. She showed off a rainbow mobile hanging from the ceiling and a painting made by “Auntie” and artist Austyn Weiner.

The source also told E! News that the couple planned to raise their daughter at the Hadid Family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

“They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately,” the insider said, adding that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, is “helping them tremendously.”

“She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her,” the source also said.

Bella and Anwar Hadid — Gigi’s siblings — are also helping with the baby. “Bella was very emotional first seeing her, and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up,” the insider continued.

The Victoria’s Secret model and One Direction crooner, 27, announced that they welcomed their first child together via social media on September 23. Zayn shared the news to Twitter alongside a snap of him holding his daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The couple has yet to announce their daughter’s name, but the insider told E! News that it’s “unique.”

