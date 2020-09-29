New mom Gigi Hadid is still receiving gifts from her famous friends after giving birth to her first daughter with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The model, 25, uploaded a photo of a stunning bouquet of pink flowers to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 28. She revealed to her millions of followers that they were sent by the “sweet” Zendaya.

“Thank you,” Gigi captioned the photo, tagging the former Disney Channel starlet.

Over the weekend, Gigi also shared photos of other gifts she and her daughter received, including one snap that showed the newborn cuddled up with a pink blanket made by “Auntie” Taylor Swift.

The Victoria’s Secret model also gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life, including a look inside the newborn’s nursery.

She posted a picture of what appeared to be her baby’s room to Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27. Gigi showed off a rainbow mobile hanging from the ceiling and a painting made by “Auntie” and artist Austyn Weiner.

Austyn shared the photo to her own social media page alongside the caption, “This is the first thing my niece sees every day when she wakes up. Made during quarantine, I knew it was hers.”

Gigi and Zayn, 27, announced that they welcomed their first child together via social media on September 23.

The One Direction crooner shared the news to Twitter alongside a snap of him holding his daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi also shared a sweet photo to Instagram and told followers that the newborn “already changed our world.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015 and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. They reconciled one year later. During an April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she confirmed her pregnancy after rumors started to circulate that the couple was expecting.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms,” Gigi said at the time. “But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

