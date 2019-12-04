It’s always important to remind ourselves that there shouldn’t be a stigma around mental health issues. Things like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and many other problems that people face are nothing to be ashamed of. And if you’re dealing with them, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, there are tons of celebrities out there who suffer from the same thing, and they’re not afraid to talk about it.

Take Dove Cameron, for example. The Descendants star just got real about overcoming her struggles with depression and anxiety, and fans are seriously so proud of her.

“Just out of another therapy/intensive trauma session. Feeling a bit lighter, but also heavily reminded of just how much real work I have to do/pain I have to untangle,” she wrote on Twitter. “This life is hard, y’all. And mental health/needing help is nothing to be ashamed of. Take care of yourselves.”

“Also: I know therapy isn’t something everyone has access to/can afford, and I wish that wasn’t the case. But in whatever way you can, whatever you have access to — please prioritize your inner state/mental health,” the actress continued. “Before you can help anyone else, you must help yourself. You matter.”

But when a bunch of news outlets started to make assumptions based off her tweets, the blonde beauty took to Twitter again.

“Seeing some articles speculating about ‘why’ I must be ‘sad,’ and feeling very frustrated with how the media/some people portray mental health,” she wrote. “Yes, many things have happened in my life, there are probably many easily summarized reasons that an outsider could easily grasp, or label.”

“Many deaths, losses, many things that you could literally point to and say ‘it’s probably that.’ And while those things are massive contributing factors, and everyone holds grief and loss differently, I sometimes feel that defining sadness or suffering/any and all pain is very diminishing of the human experience of pain,” she continued. “Those things, those losses, define me in so many ways. But to say that they are the only sources of pain and sadness in my life, is simply not true. I attempt to talk about my mental health as much as I feel is reasonable.”

“Any way, I’m taking off on a flight back to L.A. now. Thank you, all of you who leave room for me to be sad (for a reason you might not know, or might not have read about),” Dove concluded. “Thank you to those of you who leave room for me to be wherever I am, even if you don’t get to understand.”

And it turns out, she’s not the only one. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Lili Reinhart, Liam Payne, Ariel Winter, Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Noah Cyrus, Zendaya, Niki DeMartino, Ariana Grande, Troian Bellisario, Madelaine Petsch, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kira Kosarin and a ton more have all also bravely opened up about their own mental health issues, and we’re amazed by their strength.

Scroll through the gallery to discover all the other celebrities who have opened up about mental health issues.

