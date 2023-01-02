Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, a.k.a. Jute$ are the punk couple of our dreams! The two musicians got close after working together on Demi’s latest record, Holy Fvck, which was released on August 19, 2022. One day after the album’s drop, the pair went Instagram official. Keep reading for details on the Demi and Jordan’s relationship.

In early August 2022, J-14 confirmed that Demi was dating a musician. Later that month, after Demi and Jordan were spotted together, a source revealed to In Touch that the songstress was “happier than she’s been in a long time.” By August 20, Demi’s birthday, Jute$ hard launched the pair’s relationship with a sweet shout-out via Instagram.

“Happy birthday baby,” Jordan wrote. “Ur a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Like Demi, Jordan is also sober and has reflected on his sobriety journey on Instagram. He cowrote the single “Substance” on Demi’s latest album, Holy Fvck. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking, ‘Wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session?’ Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Additionally, Demi explained that her new relationship was “going really well” on an August 2022 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy.

They also explained some of the most important qualities that she looks for in a partner. “I have to laugh. I’ve dated people that were beautiful or sexy … I still am. The person I’m dating is so hot and so sexy and I am obsessed,” Demi gushed. “But like, the most important thing is eventually over time, we grow old, looks fade and things like that — you have to find someone who completely understands you. But, most importantly to me, makes me laugh.”

Scroll through our gallery below to see a complete timeline of Demi and Jordan's relationship.

