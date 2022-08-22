Demi Lovato is off the market, folks! The singer-songwriter has been spotted out and about with her new boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, also known as the musician Jute$. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Demi’s new beau!

Who Is Jordan Lutes?

Jordan, who is a Toronto-based musician, has two albums under his belt: Overrated and A Really Bad Dream. According to a 2021 interview with The Nuance Magazine, Jute$ left Capitol Records to pursue his career in rap music independently.

“You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can’t say how grateful I am that isn’t me,” he told the outlet. “I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely.”

Like Demi, Jordan is also sober and has reflected on his sobriety journey on Instagram. He co-wrote the single “Substance” on Lovato’s latest record, Holy Fvck. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Are Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Dating?

J-14 confirmed Demi was dating a musician in early August 2022. Shortly after, Demi was seen spotted with Jordan and a source told In Touch that Demi is “happier than she’s been in a long time.”

Fast forward to Demi’s birthday on August 20, Jute$ hard launched their relationship on Instagram with a very sweet post for his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday baby,”Jordan wrote. “Ur a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

He continued, “And that’s all u baby … I’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. I love u. Ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting w joy. How are u real lol.”

So sweet! Demi responded in the comment section, saying he is the “best boyfriend in the world” and she is “so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you.”

She added, “This post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much.”

