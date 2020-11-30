He’s moving on! Max Ehrich was spotted with a new woman, singer Mariah Angeliq, two months after he and Demi Lovato called off their whirlwind engagement.

The High School Musical 3 star was photographed with his arm around the singer during a Miami outing in November 2020, according to photos obtained by TMZ. These snaps came weeks after Max and Mariah were first seen snapping pics of each other and sharing kisses on a Miami Beach.

As fans know, Max and Mariah’s apparent romance comes months after he and Demi split in September 2020. The actor and former Disney Channel starlet were first rumored to be more than friends in March 2020. They publicly revealed their relationship in May when they kissed during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. In July 2020, Max got down on one knee and asked Demi to marry him. Two months later, news broke that the couple has broken up and called off their engagement. At the time, a source close to the Sonny With a Chance alum confirmed the split to Us Weekly.

Prior to his most recent public relationships, the soap opera alum was actually linked to some pretty famous faces. He has been romantically linked to Sarah Hyland, Jennette McCurdy, Veronica Dunne, Sommer Ray and more in the past. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Max’s love life.

