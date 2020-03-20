Well guys, it looks like Machine Gun Kelly isn’t in a relationship with Demi Lovato after all! Yep, that’s right, the rapper — whose real name is Colson Baker — just confirmed that he’s currently dating Instagram model Sommer Ray, and fans are so here for it.

On Wednesday, March 18, the 29-year-old took to Twitter and quote tweeted a fan who posted two photos alongside each other. The first was a throwback shot from when MGK and Sommer first met in 2017 and the second was a recent paparazzi photo of the “Bad Things” rapper kissing the 23-year-old in a Los Angeles mall.

“Started from this to this,” the fan captioned the two pictures. MGK added, “Hard. Even [though the] 2nd pic is complete invasion of privacy. But hard.”

There you go, people, a confirmation that these two are indeed together! As fans know, MGK was previously linked to the Sonny With A Chance alum after they were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood at 2:00 A.M. together, on February 6. At the time, a source told E! News that they spent “hours together” at the members-only club. A few days later, MGK took to social media and seemingly set the record straight.

“Stop thinking I’m dating someone just because I’m in a picture with them. Girls and boys can be friends,” he told his 1.3 million Twitter followers on February 9.

Although the rapper didn’t explicitly name the girl he was talking about, some fans were quick to speculate that he was clearing the air about his rumored romance with Demi. There were also rumors that he was in a relationship with Noah Cyrus after they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Grammy Awards afterparty in January 2020.

So, who exactly is MGK’s new lady? Well, Sommer is a fitness model from Colorado. She often posts videos of her at-home workouts and has amassed over 24 million followers on Instagram. Fans first speculated the they two were together earlier this month after they started leaving flirty comments on each other’s social media posts.

