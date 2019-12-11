We are finally here to break down Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s entire relationship once and for all. For those of you who forgot, the singers met while they were both on tour with Austin Mahone, but it wasn’t until they released a song together in 2015 that they really got close. And since then, they’ve been pretty much goals. They have continuously supported each other’s work, gushed over each other in interviews, hung out a bunch of times and had the cutest little interactions — so it’s only natural that fans have been shipping them.
That’s why when the two confirmed that they were dating in July 2019, it was seriously a dream come true. Yep, after years of insisting that they were only friends, the singers finally revealed that they were boyfriend and girlfriend! And since then, they definitely haven’t been afraid to show off their love. Get this, you guys — the “Havana” songstress and the “In My Blood” crooner have been spotted kissing, holding hands and going on a bunch of steamy dates recently — from late-night dinners to beach getaways to romantic strolls. They’ve also spilled a ton of tea on their romance in interviews. Oh, and did we mention that they even made their love Instagram official? Yeah, they’ve definitely been spending a lot of time together, and it seems like they cannot keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.
OK, but when exactly did they did they go from BFFs to soulmates and how did they get so close, you ask? And when and how did they finally realize they had feelings for one another? Don’t worry, you guys, we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and broke down their entire romance from start to finish, and it seriously sounds like a real-life fairy tale.
Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide on Shawn and Camila’s relationship.
