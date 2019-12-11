When did Shawn and Camila start dating?

Although they had been friends for a while, their first PDA took place on July 3, 2019, when the brunette beauty and the Canadian cutie were photographed walking hand-in-hand. Fans also spotted the rumored lovebirds cozying up during a 4th of July party in a friend’s Instagram Stories, and the internet pretty much lost it.

🎥 | Shawn y Camila hoy 💖 pic.twitter.com/VhHSaDS2Ys — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) July 4, 2019

These romantic spottings came just weeks after the duo dropped a brand new song together, called “Señorita.” The song is all about a guy and a girl, who although they know they probably shouldn’t be together, can’t resist one another and keep going back to each other! And the music video is pretty steamy, if you ask us. In the video, Shawn and Camila pack on the PDA a lot, and they even get super close to kissing quite a few times! See for yourself…

During a pre-show Q&A, the singer later revealed that he and Camila officially started dating on July 4, 2019! He also got real about the moment he decided to tell her about his feelings for her.

“I remember there was a time before we started dating, where I was like, ‘I don’t know what I should do. I don’t know if I should tell her how I feel or what I should do,'” he said. “I was driving down the street and right in the moment when I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not going to tell her,’ I passed a street that said, ‘Camila.’ I really believe in that stuff.”

Camila also opened up about how they went from friends to lovers during an interview with RollingStone Magazine.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career,” she explained. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight Canada that when Shawn first admitted he had feelings for her, she didn’t feel the same way.

“I just felt bad that I had — this person had been my friend for a really long time and we were really, really close. When he confessed that he had feelings for me things kind of got awkward because we weren’t together and so I felt like I was hurting him and I felt weird because it felt like we were kind of drifting away as friends,” she told the outlet. “And everybody knows what it’s like when you have someone you’re very close with and I don’t know, they say they have feelings for you and the friendship feels tense suddenly. I felt really bad about hurting him, about hurting somebody that was my friend and was a big part of my life and then they weren’t as much anymore.”

“I had liked him, but he wasn’t ready,” she continued. “And so then he liked me, but I was not really there to like him in that way anymore, because I moved on. And I was just kind of angry about it because I was like, ‘Now you’re saying that you’re in love with me, you waited so long and now it’s too late.'”