Ever since a paparazzi video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello taking a stroll in Miami, FL, hit the web on Tuesday, March 31, fans have been obsessed. Yep, that’s right, the internet has officially turned the couple’s slow walk into a super relatable, viral meme!

For those who missed it, the couple has been social distancing together during the current coronavirus pandemic. Aside from the frequent Instagram Live concerts they’ve been holding, both Shawn and Camila take daily walks around the block, which has allowed for some pretty epic paparazzi pictures for fans. But this particular video didn’t just catch their followers’ eyes, but the eyes of, literally, everyone on social media too. People on Twitter have screen recorded and reposted the video with hilarious and relatable captions, some of which relate to the current period of self-isolation.

“Me walking from the couch to the fridge to buy time,” one person wrote alongside the video. Another added, “Me on the way to school after all this quarantine.”

A third said that the pair’s walk was “as slow as the month of March feels.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 870,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 43,000 deaths Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

Others took this clip as an opportunity to explain how they feel about certain major pop culture moments.

One person compared it to The Walking Dead and asked, “Why are they walking like the two last survivors walk together at the end of a zombie apocalypse movie.”

Another said it reminded them of a moment in the Harry Potter movies.

“Harry and Ron returning to the castle after spending the night in the Forbidden Forest attacked by spiders,” they wrote.

