Drop everything because Camila Cabello‘s new album is finally here! After almost two years, the singer finally dropped her sophomore solo album Romance and it’s full of bops. Since it dropped on Friday, December 6, fans have been listening to her brand new love songs non-stop.

How many of these songs are actually about Shawn Mendes? Which lyrics are referencing her current relationship? Well, after a major investigation it turns out the 22-year-old wrote a lot of music about her adorable beau.

Don’t worry Camila fans, J-14 broke down all the Easter eggs found in her latest and greatest album. Prepare to be shook!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the hidden messages in Camila’s new album, Romance.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.