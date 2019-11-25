Between the star-studded arrivals and show-stopping performances, the 2019 American Music Awards were most definitely a night to remember! On Sunday, November 24, the most recognizable names in Hollywood got together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA in celebrate music’s biggest night.

For those who missed it, Ciara hosted the awards show, and artists like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, and Kesha with Big Freedia took the stage to perform. That’s not all! Fan favorites like BTS, Post Malone, Halsey, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Khalid, Bruno Mars and more took home the coveted AMA statue.

If you didn’t catch the show, no worries because J-14 rounded up all the best, worst and weirdest moments from the night! Scroll through our gallery for the ultimate 2019 American Music Awards recap.

