Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping performances, the 2019 American Music Awards was definitely a night to remember! That’s right, the glamorous event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 24 — and a bunch of Hollywoods’ biggest stars graced the red carpet! And boy, did they look fierce.

For those who missed it, Ciara hosted the awards show, artists like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Big Freedia and Kesha all hit the stage to perform and that’s not all — a ton of fan favorites took home awards this year, including BTS, Post Malone, Halsey, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Khalid, Bruno Mars and others!

J-14 went ahead and rounded up the best looks from the night, and just wait until you guys see the stars’ glamorous outfits! Scroll through our gallery to see your favorite stars dazzle at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.