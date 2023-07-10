Are you ready for it? Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift might be re-releasing her Reputation album next, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“At the very beginning of the album, I was pretty proud of coining the term, ‘There will be no explanation. There will just be Reputation.’ And so, that was what I decided was going to be the album. And I stuck with it. I didn’t go back on it,” Taylor shared of the record, initially released in November 2017, while chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in May 2019. “I didn’t try to explain the album because I didn’t feel that I owed that to anyone. There was a lot that happened over a couple of years that made me feel really, really terrible. And I didn’t feel like expressing that to them. I didn’t feel like talking about it. I just felt like making music, then going out on the road and doing a stadium tour and doing everything I could for my fans.”

Reputation marks the sixth album Taylor has released over the years, and includes some iconic tracks, like “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Dress” and “Don’t Blame Me,” among others. While the record showed a different side of Taylor, one that included her silence for a while because, as she sang on “Delicate,” her “reputation has never been worse.” But, when reflecting on that period of time in her life, the singer was actually, more or less, protecting herself.

“With every reinvention, I never wanted to tear down my house,” she explained during a Vogue interview from August 2019. “I built this house. This house being, metaphorically, my body of work, my songwriting, my music, my catalogue, my library. I just wanted to redecorate. I think a lot of people, with Reputation, would have perceived that I had torn down the house. Actually, I just built a bunker around it.”

After making the decision to re-record all her past albums — following the sale of Big Machine Records in June 2019 — fans have wondered what order Taylor plans to drop the new iterations. From the look of it, and the albums that have already been released, there’s no concrete plan. However, there have been a lot of Easter eggs.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the clues that Reputation might just be Taylor’s next re-released album.

