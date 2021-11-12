Grab your scarves, Taylor Swift fans, because Red (Taylor’s Version) is finally here!

“Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on Friday, November 12. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

The album — the second of her rereleased records — includes a collection of 30 songs. All the originals that fans know and love, some non-album singles and, of course, tracks from “The Vault.”

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Taylor wrote on social media in June, when announcing Red as her next rerelease. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.”

When reflecting on the record, the musician noted that she wasn’t sure if it was “pouring my thoughts into this album” or “hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity,” but she was “healed” from heartbreak following its initial October 2012 release.

Full of fan-favorites — like the title track, “Red,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” — the album immediately resonated with heartbroken fans, especially when it came to playing “All Too Well” on repeat. Over the years, this particular song that bleeds fall vibes has arguably become Taylor’s most talked about.

Years after its release, the musician let it slip that there was a 10-minute-long version that had never been released.

“It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure,’” Taylor revealed on Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast in November 2020. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.’”

Now, that version is finally here and it has a short film (written and directed by Taylor herself) to go along with it.

Similar to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — her first rereleased record — Red (Taylor’s Version) has a few subtle changes that were picked up by eagle-eyed Swifties. Perhaps the 10-minute-long “All Too Well” may be the change listeners care about the most, but it’s definitely not the only one.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the lyrical differences in Red (Taylor’s Version).

