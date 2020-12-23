There may not be any more bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, but their longtime feud is definitely one for the history books!

The musicians were total besties for years — bonding over their love for cats and baking — before a nasty rift tore them apart. In 2013, the dancers on Taylor’s tour decided to leave and join Katy on the road, which started the minor feud. Then, when the Lover songstress debuted her single called “Bad Blood,” fans knew something was wrong.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business,” Taylor told Rolling Stone about the infamous song in 2014. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Years later, the BFFs finally reconciled and decided to put their nastiness behind them. Wondering how Taylor and Katy went from enemies to friends? Well, J-14 broke down their entire friendship timeline from the start. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown.

