She’s getting real about motherhood! Katy Perry told fans via Twitter that being a mom is a “full-time job” one month after giving birth to her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” the songstress, 35, wrote on Thursday, September 24. “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [they’ve] been coming from months of ‘time off … ‘ She’s coming from a full time job … of being a mom.”

Katy added, “I love my job.”

Part 4. I love my job. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

Previously, the “Firework” singer also told her fans not to “f–k with mama,” on the social media app after she delivered a baby and released her album, Smile, all in the same week. Since giving birth, Katy has been open about her life postpartum, even giving fans an honest look at mom life with a photo of her post-baby body.

The American Idol judge and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, announced that they had welcomed their first baby together on August 27. Katy confirmed that she had given birth to a little girl while teaming up with the organization UNICEF.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in an Instagram statement. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

They continued, “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity. Gratefully, Katy and Orlando.”

The couple was first spotted together in January 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. Months later, in May 2016, Katy and Orlando made their relationship Instagram official. However, the pair called it quits in March 2017.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps said in a joint statement at the time.

Following their split, Katy confirmed that the pair was back together in April 2018. They announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and announced that they were expecting their first child together a little over a year later, this past March. Orlando is also a dad to 9-year-old Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

