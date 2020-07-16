Fans were left devastated for Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, after they announced that their dog Mighty — a brown poodle — had gone missing.

“Mighty is missing in Montecito, CA. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15. “Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

We really hope they find the pup soon!

As fans know, the couple (who also share another poodle named Nugget) is currently gearing up to welcome their first baby together. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news that they were expecting when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump.

Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” the “Roar” songstress said, referring to her upcoming album. “We’re excited and happy.”

Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl! She shared a snap of the actor with pink cake all over his face, which she captioned, “It’s a girl,” along with some pink hearts.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.