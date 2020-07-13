According to The Mirror, Katy Perry has officially asked Friends star Jennifer Aniston to be her unborn daughter’s Godmother. That’s right, on Saturday, July 11, the publication reported that the pop star decided to ask the actress after they “spent lots of time catching up” during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up,” the source told the publication. “She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

For those who missed it, Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom first announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together back in March. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump. Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl!

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum recently told the Associated Press that he’s inspired by how Katy’s been handling herself throughout her pregnancy.

“Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn’t know [she’s pregnant],” the 43-year-old said. “She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. But it’s been really impressive. There’s no complaining. She’s just all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It’s just business as usual.”

His praise came just a few weeks after the “Firework” songstress opened up about the struggles of expecting a baby during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I cry. I have put myself in my car outside my house and locked the doors,” the singer admitted during an interview with Capital Breakfast. “I think about cravings, but I think ‘Do I want to risk my life getting those cravings?’”

