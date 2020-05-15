Between cravings and hormones, sometimes being pregnant can be a little uncomfortable — especially when you’re stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yep, Katy Perry just got real about the struggles of being expecting a baby during the quarantine, and it sounds like she isn’t having the easiest time.

“I cry. I have put myself in my car outside my house and locked the doors,” the singer admitted during an interview with Capital Breakfast. “I think about cravings, but I think ‘Do I want to risk my life getting those cravings?'”

As fans know, her admissions come just under a week after the 35-year-old shared her first sonogram photo with her fans. But everyone could not stop laughing when they noticed that the unborn baby was coincidentally giving the camera the middle finger! LOL. It looks like Katy’s child is already rebelling — from the womb!

For those who missed it, the “California Gurls” songstress first announced that she and Orlando Bloom were gearing up to welcome their first child together back in March. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump.

Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. “We’re excited and happy.”

Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl! She shared a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean star with pink cake all over his face, which she captioned, “It’s a girl,” along with some pink hearts.

