Dove Cameron’s real name is Chloe Celeste Hosterman.

“I’m super open about it. So basically, Chloe is my birth name. It’s on my birth certificate,” the Descendants star explained in an interview with StyleWatch. “But my dad always called me Dove – as like a nickname. He called my sister Flower, and he called me Dove – more than he ever called me Chloe. And like Dovey, Dovely, Dove-Love. Like that was just his nickname. You know, like some dads call their daughters Sugar Pie or something. But mine just sounded a lot more like a name than a lot of them. It’s not like my sister was gonna go by Flower. You know what I mean? And he actually – he passed away when I was 15, and I decided to legally change it. So it’s on my passport – everything legal is Dove.”

The actress also took to Twitter to explain why she decided to change her name.

“This is not a secret. All of my friends and family publicly call me Chloe. I talk about this all the time. No explaining necessary,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “My father always called me Dove. He took his own life when I was 15, I didn’t get to say goodbye, so I changed it in honor of him.”

Even though Dove is now her legal name, the Disney star still responds to both. In fact, her bae Thomas Doherty gave her a bracelet with “Chloe” engraved on the inside of the heart-shaped charm.