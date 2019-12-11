Honestly, it’s pretty shocking when fans find out something new about their favorite celebrity that they didn’t already know. They’re normally total pros when it comes to their idols, so when new information comes out, it can definitely take their supporters by surprise! That’s why it’s always a big deal when it is revealed that the name a star goes by isn’t actually their real name.
It turns out, a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars are actually lying about their names — wow, who knew?! Take Jessie Paege, for example. She took to Instagram back in 2018 to announce that her real name is actually Jessica Eisenberg, and fans were pretty shook.
And she’s not the only one. Many other celebs have revealed that they’re using fake names over the years, including Dove Cameron, JoJo Siwa, Shay Mitchell, Jacob Sartorius, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Lucy Hale, Gigi Hadid and more! Whether they decided to go by their middle names or a nickname they’ve always had, it’s much different than what you’re used to calling them. Scroll through the gallery to discover all the stars who don’t go by their real names, and prepare to be shook.
