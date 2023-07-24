Do you have a celebrity crush? Because so do these celebs! From Dylan O’Brien to Selena Gomez, keep reading for a list of all the stars who’ve admitted on crushing on other celebrities.

“I love Selena Gomez more than a lot of things,” the Maze Runner actor, for one, admitted in an interview from his Teen Wolf days in 2010.

A few years after publicly declaring his love for the Disney Channel alum, Dylan spoke to J-14 on how he hasn’t been able to live it down since.

“I kinda have no freedom now [on] changing my celebrity crush at all,” he shared. “Because four years ago I said this, and it’ll follow me, I think, until I die. I think I’m done with celebrity crush names because it kind of just follows me around.”

Emma Chamberlain got real about her celebrity crush after being asked that very question during a YouTube video from November 2020, which she replied with, “We all know who it is. It’s Timothée Chalamet.”

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in April 2022, Camila Cabello revealed how her celebrity crush helped her make a career-changing decision in 2012. That celeb was, of course, Harry Styles.

“I was 15. I was, like, a huge One Direction fan, and I was like, ‘The Voice [or] X Factor?'” Camila recalled during Carpool Karaoke. “I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be at X Factor. I don’t know if they’ll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor.'”

She continued, “This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because, obviously, that was, like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.'”

The “Senorita” singer revealed that she “really did believe” that a romance was inevitable. “‘We’re gonna meet. I’m gonna become a singer, and we’ll probably fall in love,'” she thought at the time. “By the way, that’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the real intention of me auditioning for X Factor.”

Celebrities, they’re just like us. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the celebs who have unveiled who their celebrity crushes are.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.