Timothée Chalamet is entering his biopic era! After two back-to-back blockbuster hits, the actor is playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming film based on the king of folk, titled A Complete Unknown.

So far, many details of the film are being kept under wraps, such as its release date. However, James Mangold, director of the film, has given some insights about the upcoming biopic.

“It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene,” he told Collider in April 2023. “It’s such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob’s — a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.”

Timothée isn’t the only big name tied to the film, as Elle Fanning is set to play Bob’s love interest, Sylvie Russo. Monica Barbaro is taking on the role as music legend Joan Baez, and The Last of Us actor Nick Offerman is set to play music historian Alan Lomax.

Timothée has been preparing for the role by listening to the singer’s unreleased music. No, seriously, the Wonka actor admitted that Bob’s manager had given him access to the never-heard-before musical records.

“This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully, but he sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to ’64. I feel like I’m holding onto gold or something,” he shared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

Not only that, Timothée will also be singing using his real voice in the upcoming biopic.

While details of the film have stayed pretty quiet, we have gotten a look at the wardrobe! The Dune star was spotted on set, channeling the music legend in March 2024.

In the images, Timothée is very much wearing 60’s attire. The laid back retro look featured denim jeans, a green jacket, orange scarf and a paper boy hat. The lead actor was also seen carrying a guitar case.

