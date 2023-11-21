KATSEYE are ready to shake up the entertainment industry! The global girl group was formed from a 2023 competition series created by HYBE (a.k.a. BTS’ music company) x Geffen, and followed 20 girls from all around the world competing for a spot in the one-of-a-kind group. The competition’s finale aired in November 2023, which revealed the official final lineup.

Keep reading to meet the members of KATSEYE.

What Is ‘The Dream Academy’?

The Dream Academy is the name of the competition program, where 20 female contestants participated in a K-pop-structured training and debut process. Fans followed along on their journeys on YouTube, starting in September 2023 until November. Viewers were also able to vote for their favorite members via Weverse and TikTok, which played a crucial role throughout the entire competition.

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in a statement. “To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met [Geffen CEO and Chairman] John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

A Netflix series documentary is on the way that follows their entire debut process, and will premiere sometime in 2024.

Who Are KATSEYE? Meet ‘Dream Academy’ Final Lineup

During the two-hour finale on November 17, in Los Angeles, it was revealed that the sextet will consist of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

“This has been a long journey and an unprecedented collaboration between HYBE and Geffen,” Bang Si-Hyuk said in a statement. “We are very proud of the results and of all the contestants who joined us in this project. We wish KATSEYE much success as we are sure they will inspire fans across the globe.”

KATSEYE has started to work on their forthcoming album, scheduled to be released sometime in 2024.

Click through our gallery to meet the members of KATSEYE.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.