What exactly is HYBE America? The subsidiary, whose CEO is Scooter Braun, is apart of HYBE — a multinational entertainment company, responsible for K-pop megaband BTS.

What Is HYBE?

To explain HYBE America, we must first begin with Big Hit Entertainment. The South Korean music company was founded by Bang Si-hyuk in 2005, producing several musical artists and groups until eventually debuting with what would become the biggest band in the world, BTS, in 2013.

After BTS’ skyrocket to fame in the late 2010s, Big Hit became a powerhouse in the music industry, eventually acquiring multiple other music labels such as Source Music, Pledis Entertainment and KOZ Entertainment.

In March 2021, Big Hit rebranded under the name HYBE Corporation and underwent a complete company restructuring. This is when HYBE created a new subsidiary that would focus on their musical influence in the United States, called HYBE America.

What Is HYBE America?

Scooter Braun — known for his management of huge musical artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber — entered the HYBE chat in April 2021. It was then that HYBE acquired his company Ithaca Holdings and all its properties, which also included SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group. That was when the companies created HYBE America.

Quickly after the acquisition, Scooter joined HYBE’s board, while Scott Borchetta retained his position as CEO of Big Machine.

In January 2023, it was revealed that Scooter would be taking on the role of CEO of HYBE America after previously sharing the title of co-CEO with Lenzo Yoon.

Why Are Artists Leaving Scooter Braun’s Management?

In August 2023, multiple reports revealed that some of Scooter’s biggest artists, such as Ariana and Justin, were splitting from the manager.

However, sources told Us Weekly that the two celebs were not leaving the company, but rather Scooter is continuing to step back from day-to-day management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly in August 2023. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

