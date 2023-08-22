Yikes! Scooter Braun is reportedly losing some major clients. It’s been widely reported that the famed music manager has parted ways with a few of his more successful stars.

Did Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber Part Ways?

Justin Bieber was first to seemingly fire Scooter. The “Baby” singer was “poking around for a new agency or manager,” according to a Puck report from August 2023. However, reps for both Scooter and Justin denied the rumors. “This is not true,” statements to Us Weekly read.

Did Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande Part Ways?

Following the alleged Justin debacle, it was reported that Ariana Grande had also split from the music manager. Multiple outlets reported in August 2023 that the “Thank U Next” songstress and Scooter had cut ties after she was a part of SB Projects since 2013. Billboard was first to confirm the news after it was shared by a Puck reporter on Twitter. However, the publication revealed that both Ariana and Scooter’s teams declined to comment.

Did Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato Part Ways?

Amid the Ariana split news, it was also reported that Demi Lovato had parted ways with Scooter, after being a part of SB Projects since 2019. A source confirmed to Variety in August 2023 that “the decision was mutual and amicable” with no drama and that she’s “currently seeking new management.” Billboard was first to report the news, also noting that Demi and Scooter’s teams declined to comment.

News of Demi’s departure from Scooter came one day after he shared a birthday tribute to the “Neon Lights” singer on Instagram. “Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there,” Scooter wrote at the time.

Why Are Stars Leaving Scooter Braun?

That’s the big question. As of now, it’s unclear why musicians are parting ways with SB Projects.

Scooter first came under fire in the music industry in 2019, after his alleged ongoing feud and masters drama with Taylor Swift, which led her to re-record all her old albums. At the time, Demi, for one, shared her support for Scooter on social media.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” they shared via Instagram Stories in June 2019. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

