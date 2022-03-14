Sharing their struggles. Sometimes, celebrities are forced to share details about their health to keep fans informed.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), for example, shared an Instagram Stories post after she was briefly hospitalized in March 2022.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the model shared at the time. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey’s post continued, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Her husband, Justin, has also shared his struggles with Lyme disease, which he revealed in January 2020.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the “Baby” singer posted on Instagram at the time.

These two aren’t the only celebs who’ve spoken out over the years. Selena Gomez has been candid about her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus. At first, she kept things under wraps, but has since been public with updates on her health.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” the Disney Channel alum told Billboard in October 2015. “I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re a–holes.’ But I was angry I even felt the need to say that. It’s awful walking into a restaurant and having the whole room look at you, knowing what they’re saying. I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”

Because of her health issues, the Wizards of Waverly Place star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, which she revealed in June of that year. I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Selena wrote on Instagram at the time, revealing that close friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa donated her kidney.

