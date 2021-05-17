While filming TV shows or movies, some stars have experience on-set injuries.

Dylan O’Brien, for example, took a brief break from the spotlight after an accident and subsequent injury while filming The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in March 2016. At the time, the actor was working on the movie’s opening sequence when a stunt went wrong. More than a year after the incident, Dylan spoke with The Salt Lake Tribune in September 2017 and explained that he “broke most of the right side of my face.” The former MTV star has since spoken out about his injuries and how they affected his acting career as a whole.

“I had lost a lot of function, just in my daily routine,” Dylan also told Vulture in September 2017. “I wasn’t even at a point where I felt like I could handle social situations, let alone showing up and being responsible for work every day. Long hours on set, delivering a performance and carrying a movie … it just makes your palms sweat.”

During an October 2020 interview with the “Big Ticket” podcast, the Teen Wolf alum said he still gets “a degree of anxiety” while doing stunts. “Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more,” he shared. “Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable.”

In May 2021, it was reported that Nick Jonas also suffered an injury while on the set of an upcoming series. According to TMZ, the actor — who has yet to speak about the apparent incident — was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. News of his reported injury broke days before the Jonas Brothers member was set to hit the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

KJ Apa has also experienced multiple on-set injuries. The actor has not only hurt himself on the set of Riverdale but on a separate movie set as well. While filming Songbird with Sofia Carson, which was released in December 2020, the New Zealand native shared a since-deleted Instagram post of himself getting stitches in his head alongside the caption, “Stunts.”

“I split my head open yesterday,” the CW star later shared in a social media video. “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches.”

