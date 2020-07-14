Prepare yourselves, people, because KJ Apa and Sofia Carson are about to star in a brand new movie together! That’s right, two of your favorite famous faces will play star-crossed lovers in the upcoming thriller Songbird, and we can’t wait to see it.

On Monday, July 13, it was announced the Riverdale and Descendants stars started filming the thriller flick that’s set to follow “an essential worker (played by KJ) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (played by Sofia) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (played by Demi Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life,” according to Deadline.

The publication also reported that the entire film will take place two years into the future, and the entire world is placed under lockdown because of the spread of a new virus. Aside from KJ, Sofia and Demi, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also set to star.

After the Songbird announcement went live, KJ took to social media and shared his excitement for the film.

“Nothing like you’ve seen before,” he captioned an Instagram Stories post.

Alongside another article, the 23-year-old also wrote, “Very excited for this. Such a strong team.”

The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alum has yet to react to the news via social media, but as fans know, her new role came just a few weeks after she starred in the brand new Netflix movie Feel The Beat. Yeah, it’s safe to say that not only is Sofia’s career flourishing, but KJ’s too! Seeing them together is going to be everything we never knew we needed.

